Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

About Sanofi



Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

