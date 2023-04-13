Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $124.78 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

