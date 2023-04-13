Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $384.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.52 and a 200 day moving average of $407.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.