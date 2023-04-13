Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.