Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,824,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.