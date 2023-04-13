Autumn Glory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $194.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.