Autumn Glory Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.