Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after acquiring an additional 376,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

