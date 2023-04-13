Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after acquiring an additional 376,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
NYSE HBI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.