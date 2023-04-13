Balentine LLC Buys 387,183 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2,241.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387,183 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 255,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

