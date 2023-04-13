Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,441,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

ELV opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

