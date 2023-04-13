IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 73,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

