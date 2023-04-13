Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.