IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

