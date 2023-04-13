IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 165.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

