Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

