Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.