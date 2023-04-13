IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

