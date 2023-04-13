IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after buying an additional 282,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

