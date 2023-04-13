IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 661 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

