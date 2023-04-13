IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

