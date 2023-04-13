Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

