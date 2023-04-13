IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,146 shares of company stock worth $38,282,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $205.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

