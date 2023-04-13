IFG Advisory LLC Sells 670 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IXUS opened at $62.61 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.