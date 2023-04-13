IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

