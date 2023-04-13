Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

