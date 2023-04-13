Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 262,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

PXF stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

