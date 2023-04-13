Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

