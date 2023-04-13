Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Buys 303,030 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital cut Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
