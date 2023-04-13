Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Buys 303,030 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital cut Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

