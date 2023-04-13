Thomas Neergaard Hansen Sells 22,760 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

