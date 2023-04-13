Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.20, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 278,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

