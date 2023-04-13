Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $122.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

