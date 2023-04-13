Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Argentex Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AGFX opened at GBX 117.55 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,474.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.06. Argentex Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.41 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 142 ($1.76).
Argentex Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.