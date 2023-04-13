Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Argentex Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AGFX opened at GBX 117.55 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,474.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.06. Argentex Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.41 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 142 ($1.76).

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange advisory and execution services for businesses worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, Bloomberg, and online trading platform. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, and private clients.

