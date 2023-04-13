Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Raised to “Hold” at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LMNL opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.05. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

