Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Grant A. Highlander Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

