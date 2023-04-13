Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Grant A. Highlander Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Verint Systems Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VRNT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
