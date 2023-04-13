Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

