EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.26.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

