International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $128.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.9% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 481.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

