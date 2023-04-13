Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70.

Zuora Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.