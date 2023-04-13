Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70.
Zuora Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
