Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $59.02 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.