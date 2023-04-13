Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

STX opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.