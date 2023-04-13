Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 407,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 178,907 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $46.69.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

