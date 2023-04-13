PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. 3,540,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,156,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

