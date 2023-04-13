Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 14,820,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 27,621,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.
The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
