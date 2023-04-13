Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 14,820,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 27,621,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

