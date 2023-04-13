Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.07. 542,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 692,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Zymeworks Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $603.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,894,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,126,200 shares of company stock worth $10,635,510. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Further Reading

