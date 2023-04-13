LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. 115,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 326,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
LanzaTech Global Trading Up 8.3 %
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
