First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

