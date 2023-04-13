Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.03. 32,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 64,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.