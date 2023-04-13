Barclays Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

