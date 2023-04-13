Barclays Trims PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,699.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

