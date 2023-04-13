Barclays Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.09.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

